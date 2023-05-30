The Coffee County Senior Parade has fast grown from an emergency pandemic measure to a community-sponsored event that embraces the uniqueness of each participating member of the Class of 2023.

The students ride atop parents’ cars or trucks decorated with photos and memorabilia recognizing their achievements. The parade retraces their journey in reverse order from Coffee County Raider Academy to Coffee County Central High School, with a detour by the square.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

