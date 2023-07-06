Volunteers for Community Table serve up a free community meal Thursday evening at 1916 McArthur Drive, Manchester. Founder Shanon Stowe said the nonprofit hosts a free community meal during the fourth and fifth Thursday of every month and will be expanding that to include the first Thursday of every month effective the first week of August. Originally founded as a feeding ministry, Community Table has grown to include a stand-alone free clothing shop at 1936 McArthur Street, Manchester open 3-5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday as well as providing food boxes and hygiene items for those in need.
Community Table serves up free meal
- NATHAN HAVENNER Staff Writer
-
- Updated
Nathan Havenner
Staff Reporter
A lot has changed in the more than 50 years Hattie Nunley has been crafting handmade quilts and other crafts, but she says the tradition of gifting quilts to loved ones is one thing that hasn't.
Coffee County was forced to revert to its 2022-2023 budget effective July 1 after the 2023-2024 county budget was postponed during the June 27 Commission meeting. The old budget will continue to be in effect until a new budget can be approved.
Manchester Recreation Department held its annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks and the 80s, 90s and more cover band Rubik's Groove at the Manchester Rotary Park July 4.
Shelbyville man Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, 37, drown feet from the Normandy Dam boat dock on Tuesday, July 4, according to authorities.
A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower proposed by Verizon to be located on Noah Road hit a snag during the June 27 Coffee County Planning Commission over what some counties dub fall-zone requirements that restrict how closely a tower can be built to a property line.
In spite of soaring temperatures, the Summer Reading Carnival hosted by the Coffee County Manchester Public Library welcomed hundreds of families that participated in the library's annual Summer Reading program Wednesday, June 28.
“A Song and a Prayer” a 31-day devotional
Located in Southern Middle Tennessee off the Tims Ford Reservoir, Tims Ford State Park is perhaps best known for its 10,700-acre lake, but that is just the beginning of what the 3,546-acre state park has to offer for visitors.
Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Frank Watkins recently celebrated 30 years working with the department.
