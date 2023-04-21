CoffeeCoDrugCourt.jpg

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed a series of problems related to the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Manchester. The foundation provides drug inpatient and outpatient therapy, testing, and other services.

The investigative report details eight serious findings related to the executive director’s management of the foundation. Some of these issues place the foundation at risk for penalties, property seizure, refund of grant awards, or other legal action.

Tags

More Stories

Rec Center moving ahead with new roof

Rec Center moving ahead with new roof

Work is expected to begin soon on a new roof for The Manchester Recreation Center, with contractor Don Kennedy Roofing set to begin work in a matter of weeks.

Sheriff praised for bravery in armed standoff

Sheriff praised for bravery in armed standoff

 Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was recognized at the Coffee County Commission meeting, Tuesday, April 11 for his actions during a recent armed conflict in Tullahoma in which the suspect pointed a gun at him and bragged about how many officers he could hit before they “took him out”.

Recommended for you