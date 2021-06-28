Manchester Coffee County Conference Center General Manager Rebecca French briefed the Manchester Public Building Authority how the center will close out this fiscal year and shared some information on the new fiscal year, starting July 1.
French said that from January to now, projected sales are over what was projected, and down reimbursement from budgeted.
“We are significantly down in budgeted payroll,” she said.
Restricted funding was over $6,000 for May and is currently sitting at $10,000.
“We are doing better than projected to the tune of $17,000 right now,” French said.
French also shared the economic impact numbers (calculated by the state’s formulas) that indicated that the center’s 24 events in May had 2,000 visitors would have generated over 40 hotel room bookings.
She said that the state estimates each of those rooms kicks back $109 per room to the local economy. Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites are the only hotels that show in her reports.
French said that the year to date the center’s net ordinary income is over $400,000. She noted that because the way the audit will show the PPP grant money, the audit will show a loss. She said that the audit will indicate an over $600,000 loss, but that is not an actual loss.
French said that COVID supplies have pushed the cost of goods up, but was again optimistic on those costs.
She said that much of the staff hours were used for cleaning and maintenance. Tasks like window cleaning and hoods are performed in-house to lessen expenses.
Other maintenance will be cleaning the rooftop solar panels, inventorying equipment, landscaping and scheduled HVAC filter replacement.
To update bookkeeping and payroll, the board approved a new payroll-only account.
“My request is that we move our restricted funds into that instead of asking the city for more money to start the fiscal year because we don’t have the cash flow to put in that to cover payroll. We want to separate payroll and operations, so we never have a problem or SNAFU,” French said.
“This is new for us. Typically the city or the county used to cover us. There would be months where we wouldn’t be able to pay back payroll for two or three months, so we’re really going to have to be careful (this) account will be the easiest way to make sure we have funds at that at all times,” she said.
During the slow time in the summer months, leadership staff will be taking accredited courses from the state. Subjects will range from fire safety to OSHA and hospitality.
This fiscal year will be the first full year that the center will operate under the authority of the Manchester PBA.