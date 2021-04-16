In transitioning from the county supervisory board one of the city, the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center has hit a temporary snag with its liquor license
"The conference center did not lose its liquor license," clarified Manchester PBA spokesperson Holly Jones said.
She explained in an statement by the PBA, that due to the dissolution of the agreement between Manchester City and Coffee County, Tennessee regarding Conference Center operations, the Public Building Authority of Manchester was granted authority to organize and operate a public conference center in accordance with resolution 42-2020.
"Upon adoption of this resolution, and to maintain compliance with the law, the PBA of the City of Manchester had to apply for a new liquor license to reflect the newly formed construct," she said.
Before the liquor license was held by Coffee County PBA.
"The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) did not approve the Manchester PBA liquor license, citing a 2014 Tennessee Attorney General opinion, stating city entities, to include Public Building Authorities, cannot obtain liquor licenses," Jones said in the statement.
"Additionally, it was discovered that the County PBA liquor license was issued in error by the TABC, but the license was grandfathered in," Jones said.
At no time, during transition, were events held where liquor was served.
The conference center is working to solve the issue.
"While this change sounds abrupt and concerning for future events, this redirection allows the Conference Center and the PBA of the City of Manchester to contract these functions with appropriately licensed small businesses and caterers, to avoid a lapse in bar service and expected amenities from the facility," Jones said.
Arrangements have already been made to ensure that all events booked at the conference center, which have requested a bar, will have a bar, while staying in accordance with state law.