The Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, now solely funded by the city, has requested an operating budget of $436,272 plus and an additional $104,000 for capital investments for the upcoming 2022-23 budget.
The city’s Finance Committee approved the requested budget recommendation at the June meeting but capped the total allocations to the center at $500,000.
The requests for capital improvement will cover a freezer that is estimated to cost about $30,000 and seven HVAC units that will cost about $7,000 each. Other improvements planned will be new tables, a new parquet dance floor and roof repairs.
While the center’s requests were cut, many other city departments saw cuts to their proposed budget requests. Some at the meeting were concerned that the city needs to be more conservative with its spending considering the current climate of economic uncertainty.
“Are you saying, (Vice Mayor) Mark (Messick) that you’re going to give every department – you’re going to meet all their needs?” said Mayor Marilyn Howard, voicing concerns about fuel prices and growing inflation.
“There’s a lot (being asked for) in these other departments,” she said. “Personally, in business, people are being conservative. Let me ask this, if the economy turns, could now be a time that we need to be conservative, when we have the needs of sidewalks and fuel prices and keeping our employees, could this be a time that we need to be conservative?”
Messick noted that the city’s budget, including additional fuel costs dips in to reserves about $35,000 or so more than last year. Last year’s budget estimated using $1.5 million from reserves, according to Director of Finance Bridget Anderson. This budget uses $1.568 million from reserves.
“I think we are being conservative,” Messick said. “I think I am conservative, but if we are going collect that kind of revenue (to have a large surplus) we don’t need to. I don’t think the person paying taxes in Manchester want to pay taxes so we can put it in a savings account.”
Some of the requests that did make it into the approved budget is $8,900 for a Rec. Center AAON unit, a $40,000 street department tractor, $160,000 for two one-ton trucks, $90,000 for two street department pickup trucks, a $85,000 leaf machine and $100,000 in street light repairs.
Monday night, the finance committee added the recommendation to raise the pay for lifeguards $2 per hour across the board. Missing from budget talks are the allocations for a city manager’s salary, but the budgeted legal fees have been raised from $100,000 to $150,000 to cover a new city attorney’s additional per hour rate.
The motion to recommend the budget to the full board was unanimously approved by the committee.
The budget will require two readings by the board. The first reading came at the June meeting on June 7. A special call meeting will be held June 28 to entertain a second reading vote.