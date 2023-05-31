Coffee County Central High School held its Class of 2023 commencement exercises Friday, May 26 at Carden-Jerrell Field, honoring 348 listed graduates.
Senior Class President Charles Ashton Ferrell, in his address recalled the times his class had at the school and challenged his fellow class members to
“Today is about looking forward to what we’re going to do. We all are about to embark on new journeys,” Ferrell said.
“Make your mark on the world. And don’t forget to call your mother from time to time,,” he said.
During the Student Body President Address, Kaitlin Clark noted the changes that the Class of 2023 has seen throughout the four years of high school.
“Our lives will forever be touched by meeting each other. We will always have Coffee County, the memories we made…no matter where life takes us, Coffee County will always be there with us,” she said.
Salutatorian Audrey Barton thanked God, her parents, siblings and friends for their support in guiding her to this point.
Looking at this senior year, Barton said, “Moments are the central ones that will be with us forever.
“After today we won’t sit in the same classroom with the same people, pass the same people in the halls…We started this journey back when Hannah Montana aired … back then all we wanted was to grow up…and turn the pages of our lives as quickly as we could. Now at some level, I wish I could freeze time and never grow up,” Barton said.
“We don’t have to have it all figured out. This is our time to make mistakes, learn from them and laugh when we look back,” she said.
Valedictorian Abigail Clark charged the Class of 2023 to treat everybody like a somebody..
“Ultimately, it can be shown by loving people, God’s second greatest command for his people. We all want to be seen, loved and valued,” Clark said.
“As we move in the next steps of like, let’s apply this principal of love in our lives,” she said.
“If you see something good in someone tell them… You might be thinking, I can’t do that it would be weird. Make it weird. Be appreciative and kind. You can do no wrong by recognizing the good in others,” Clark said.
Principal Paul Parsley addressed the Class 2023, saying that the occasion was just the beginning of the journey.
“You can do more and be more… keep your eyes open and commit to work when opportunities are there,” he said.
He cautioned that getting started is the hardest part of any worthwhile even.
“As you move forward… I encourage you to remember who you are today. Have faith that you can be better, do more and seize upon your opportunities,” he said.
“Know that you will always be a Raider… we are proud of you,” Parsley said.
