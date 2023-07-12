Construction delayed for new consolidated Health Department

The temporary measure of consolidating the two Coffee County Health Departments into the Tullahoma clinic until the brand new facility can be built may take a bit longer than expected as the state reviews the process by which the county chose an architect for the project.
County Mayor Judd Matheny said that the state is in the process of reviewing the selecting professional services. He is confident that the county followed the proper procedure, but since there are federal funds being used on the process, the state is giving the selection extra scrutiny.
“The health department is considerably delayed,” Matheny said.
The mayor said that road construction that will take a portion of the parking lot at the Tullahoma clinic will begin soon, so the county will need to address parking there.
The Capital Outlay Committee, the subset of the County Commission that manages the use, construction and upkeep of county property, selected St. John Engineering and its partner Hearth Architecture in February after a selection process that included a request for proposal and interviews with the firms who submitted proposals.
Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt said at the July 6 meeting of the committee that because the project uses American Rescue Plan Act funds the state is adding the additional oversite.
“We are just in a state of limbo,” he said.
Hunt said that the county was told in several meetings with the state that the county would be required to select an architect for the project.
“Then they (now) want to back up and review the selection. We are confident that we followed the rules that were in place,” he said.
The planned health department will be located in the Joint Park on Highway 55. A minimum of 5 acres will be allocated for the TCAT campus. The proposed $4.6 million consolidated Coffee County Health Department clinic is planned to be a 14,000 square foot facility. Funding is said to come from ARP money, grants and the sale of county properties at auction.
Manchester Clinic sells
Coffee County Health Department sold at auction July 8.
Coffee County Realty’s Steve Jernigan said that the facility sold for $481,000.
Jernigan said that the buyer requested not to be disclosed until sometime early this week.
This makes the second commercial property that the county has sold recently. The former Arrowhead Museum sold in December of 2022 for $2.5 million.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Every year, hundreds of Army National Guardsmen from across the United States’ 54 states and territories compete for a chance to be named the National Guard’s Best Warrior. This year, one of the finalists representing the Southeastern Region of the U.S. is from Coffee County, and he is ready…
The temporary measure of consolidating the two Coffee County Health Departments into the Tullahoma clinic until the brand new facility can be built may take a bit longer than expected as the state reviews the process by which the county chose an architect for the project.
Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, has partnered with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McMinnville to provide free truck driver training to those interested in starting a new career. DTI is c…
Volunteers for Community Table serve up a free community meal Thursday evening at 1916 McArthur Drive, Manchester. Founder Shanon Stowe said the nonprofit hosts a free community meal during the fourth and fifth Thursday of every month and will be expanding that to include the first Thursday …
Coffee County was forced to revert to its 2022-2023 budget effective July 1 after the 2023-2024 county budget was postponed during the June 27 Commission meeting. The old budget will continue to be in effect until a new budget can be approved.
A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower proposed by Verizon to be located on Noah Road hit a snag during the June 27 Coffee County Planning Commission over what some counties dub fall-zone requirements that restrict how closely a tower can be built to a property line.
In spite of soaring temperatures, the Summer Reading Carnival hosted by the Coffee County Manchester Public Library welcomed hundreds of families that participated in the library’s annual Summer Reading program Wednesday, June 28.