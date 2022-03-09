College Street Elementary School’s annual “Coogeroo” Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM), held March 1, showcased students’ various projects, while the fourth grade also held a living wax museum to introduce the public to living representations of historic figures.
Students presented science fair boards along the hallway and were awarded ribbons for their discoveries.
The science fair projects included students making a hypothesis and then testing their theories. Subjects ranged from slime, currents, floatation, potato batteries, parachutes and crystals.
The living wax museum characters were students dressed as historic figures and included a poster bio of the person’s contribution and history that was recited by the students.
Student art aligned the main hallways representing each student’s work.
The College Street steel band and singers culminated the night’s event.