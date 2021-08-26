Coffee County’s mayor will not be seeking a third term in the 2022 election.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said in a statement that he will not be seeking a third term for the position.
“I want to thank the citizens of Coffee County for allowing me the honor and privilege of serving as your county mayor,” Cordell said. “This has been truly an adventure and experience.
According to Cordell, he made a commitment to serve two terms and he is honoring said commitment. He also cited health issues between him and his wife as another reason to move on.
“Earlier on I made the commitment to serve for two terms,” Cordell said. “I am honoring that commitment and announcing that when my second term is over I will not run for another term.”
He added a lot of good things have been accomplished and done during his time as mayor, but it was time to go on to do some traveling and spend time with his grandchildren.
Cordell has been serving the county as mayor since 2014, where he filled the vacant seat left by former mayor David Pennington who did not seek re-election after serving two terms. Before serving as mayor Cordell served on the Coffee County Planning Commission as well as the zoning board of appeals for several years, although not continuously, since 1998. He also had more than 25 years of experience as an insurance manager and regional manager Farm Bureau Insurance, where he oversaw 30 agents in 10 counties across lower Middle Tennessee before opting for an early retirement.
Cordell thanked county citizens for putting trust in him to serve them as mayor for nearly eight years.
“Thank you to our citizens for allowing me to serve as your county mayor,” he said.
At the time of writing only two candidates have announced running for Cordell’s seat. They are Luke Cameron and former State Representative Judd Matheny. According to Coffee County Elections officials, those interested in running can pick up qualifying petitions on Monday, Dec. 20.