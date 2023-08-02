1a Callie Roper.jpg

Tennessee Tech sophomore Callie Roper is pictured with some sweet corn at her family farm in Hillsboro. Roper has been selling her own vegetables since she was about six years old. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

Hillsboro resident Callie Roper sells vegetables for education

Callie Roper photo: Tennessee Tech sophomore Callie Roper is pictured with some sweet corn at her family farm in Hillsboro. Roper has been selling her own vegetables since she was about six years old.

Tags

More Stories

WeCARE brings community together to serve

WeCARE brings community together to serve

Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.

Area teachers learn lifesaving techniques

Area teachers learn lifesaving techniques

Twenty-six seconds. That’s how quickly a person with arterial bleeding and an elevated heart rate can bleed out, but provided there’s effective response available, that person can survive and recover.

Recommended for you