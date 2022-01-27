News agencies across the state are reporting that a cougar has been spotted in Southwest Dickson County.
The Dickson Post reports that the large feline was spotted running across a man's yard and into the woods.
According to the report, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have yet to confirm a cougar sighting before it becomes valid. The last time they confirmed a sighting was in Humphreys County, seven years ago.
According to the TWRA, cougars have expanded eastward from the Midwest. "This expansion does not equate to population establishment. Population establishment only occurs where reproducing females are documented."
"Considering that there are large expanses between Tennessee and the established populations, it will likely be a long time before cougars make their home here, the state information says.