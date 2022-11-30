Coffee County Animal Control needs a third officer, department director Craig Boyd told the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee at its November Meeting.
“We’re struggling keeping up,” Boyd said. “There’s more than we can handle.
Animal Control has two employees to serve the entire county, plus provide care for the dogs at a currently full kennel.
Boyd said that Franklin County has inmate labor and three full-time employees. Coffee County cannot use inmate labor due to the arrangement it has with the city to use the municipality’s shelter.
Boyd said that he and his one employee split duties and on-call time.
“We’re struggling a little bit,” Boyd said. “We’re on-call 24/7. We rotate that out every two weeks.”
The evening before the meeting, the officers went to Hillsboro and recovered 11 dogs at 3 p.m.
The matter will go before Budget and Finance Committee Dec. 1.
The nonprofit formed to fundraise for the new shelter has been named, Coffee County Cares for Animals. The 501 (c) 3 should be finalized in December, with the steering committee, whose members are yet unannounced, to set up a fundraising board. Late spring is the estimated timeline for fundraising to begin, though as yet unnamed donors have pledged support of the project.
A memo from the mayor to the commission estimated choosing a site for the shelter within 60-90 days. The proposed sites are the former Fann’s Salvage site, a jail property site and 4.3 acres located on Oakdale Street. Currently appraisals are being performed and should be completed soon.
According to the discussion, many in the county are leaning heavily toward the Fann site, while some in HWR are still unsure the details of the donation of that property. The Oakdale site was considered a problematic location by in the feasibility study, and could present a problem securing easements and right-of-ways into the site.
