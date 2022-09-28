Animal Shelter .JPG

Manchester Animal Shelter is home to Coffee County Animal Control. The county shelter is located at 156 Freedom Drive, off of Oakdale St.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt  

 

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny briefed Health, Welfare and Recreation and Capital Outlay committees, last Thursday on the current situation of the proposed animal shelter.

Currently, Scott St. John, the county’s contracted engineering firm, is working on a desktop survey to analyze the feasibility of three potential sites.

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

