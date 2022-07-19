On the last vote of the current Coffee County Commission at the July meeting, the majority passed a proposal to use $500,000 of ARP COVID-19 relief funds as a seed fund for a new animal shelter.
Per the resolution, the funding comes with a deadline of 18 months to begin construction or the money will revert back to the unassigned capital project funds. The remaining ARP balance is approximately $373,012 according to a Budget and Finance project worksheet from June.
Commissioner Claude Morse made a motion to table the project until the September meeting. Commissioner Helen DeBellis seconded the motion.
“I’m all for an animal control center, but tying up $500,000 for 18 months makes no sense,” Morse said.
Morse said that in 1994, the county partnered with the city to build half of the current animal control shelter, located at the city street department site on Oakdale Street. The shelter, according to the discussion, is in a state of disrepair. Morse asked why the county hasn’t maintained the building.
Commissioner Ashley Kraft countered that the city owns the structure and that the county cannot spend resources to repair or maintain it.
“We can staff it, but we have to follow all city rules and follow all city ordinances for that building,” Kraft said.
Commissioner Jeff Keele asked Morse if he had visited the current shelter. Morse said that he had tried to and the gate was closed.
“That speaks volumes,” Keele said. “We need its own facility that it can control. We would have the ability to have the gates open when we want the gates open.”
Keele added the facility is in “disarray” and that it was a poor design from the start.
“It was not built in a way that we can keep animals healthy while they are contained there,” Keele said. “I understand that nobody wants to spend money unless we have to but at this point with the extremely poor conditions that building is in and that we don’t have the ability to set rules there we have this ARP money. It’s not coming out of the taxpayers’ pockets. This is the perfect time to spend this money as seed money to move forward with an animal shelter.”
Keele was scheduled to make the recommendation to Budget and Finance last week, but was unable to attend that meeting. Commissioner Margaret Cunningham made the request on his behalf and said a new shelter project has been ongoing for most of the commissioners’ four year terms and her eight years on the commission. She noted that the animal shelters in the county, Manchester and Tullahoma are all full.
Cunningham said she fears that in waiting until September a new commission will not be familiar with the issues causing more inactivity on the project.
Commissioner Mike Ray said he didn’t want to see Coffee County end up like Lincoln County (the Humane Society shelter there had social media “going out of business post” go viral after the local government cut its funding).
Ray said he was absolutely in favor of moving forward. He notes, however, how projects can get held up when they shouldn’t.
“I’ve seen over the last four years, the ability of government, including this one, to drag their feet like a 300-pound dead horse. I wonder in 18 months are we still going to be kicking the can down the road because we’re trying to find the ‘perfect ‘ site or one that makes everyone happy,” he said.
Toward the end of the discussion, Morse reiterated that he was in favor of a shelter, he then questioned the feasibility of the current strip of land designated behind Coffee County Jail for the shelter.
“That site doesn’t work and y’all know it,” Morse said, addressing Kraft.
Kraft countered Morse’s argument by saying that one of the criticisms of the location concerning the proximity of the site to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department’s firing range was off base because the range was infrequently used.
Cunningham stressed that currently there was a site designated by the county for an animal control shelter. She said the seed money will go a long way for fundraising for the new shelter.
The motion to table the matter until September failed 4 to 15 with Helen DeBellis, Joey Hobbs, Morse and Scarlett Taylor voting yes, Rose Ann Carden Smith was absent and Dennis Hunt abstained.
The motion to allocate the ARP funds passed 16 to 2 with Morse and Taylor voting no, Tildon Stubbelfield abstained and Missy DeFord was absent for that vote along with Smith.
According to Training Officer Sgt. Daniel Ray, the range is used for department qualifications, Manchester Police qualifications, SWAT training and by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. In addition, every department new hire is taken out to the range for a day of weapon familiarity training.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard declined to comment the city’s feelings toward the he county’s occupying half the shelter. She also was not able to comment at this time on the city’s interest in granting a right of way to access the county’s landlocked 4.34 acres adjacent to the city shop that is a possible location for a county shelter.
The July meeting is the final full commission meeting before the Aug. 4 election in which both seats for the new nine districts will be up for grabs. Those who win those district races will be sworn in at the September meeting. Committee meetings will continue as scheduled.