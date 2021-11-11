County Attorney Robert Huskey submitted a lengthy formal response last week to a story that ran in the Manchester Times on Oct. 27, concerning the paper’s attempts to confirm numbers that call into question a Purchasing Commission policy to charge fees to nonprofits occupying space in county office buildings.
The Times sought and later confirmed that the numbers given to paper by Historical Society member David Welborn were accurate and showed that the fees were higher than they should be.
The story that Huskey responds to contains roughly two sentences describing our efforts to view documents that were clearly public record.
Huskey commends the Times for seeking to confirm the numbers but then says “I think you
should be equally or even more sure of your facts before you accuse county employees of
violating State law considering the damage and effect of accusing a county official or county
employee of violating the law has far more serious ramifications than publishing an erroneous
figure for an electric bill.”
Huskey said that county’s Public Records Policy “which was adopted by Coffee County was actually the model Policy that was prepared by the Tennessee Open Records Office General Counsel as a guide…”
Huskey concludes that the Times should clarify its statements.
“We can't make you do anything, but I would request that just as you wish and want to
strive to make sure the figures you report are accurate that you will be at least equally
concerned to make sure that any accusations of a negative nature, particularly one about
violating the law, would not be made inaccurately.
“I feel certain you would not want to erroneously reflect in the newspaper that she violated State law or that the County had when such had not occurred, so I would ask that you consider clarifying there were no violations of the law or the adopted policy,”
However, in the publication following this story, the Times ran a follow up story in which two separate groups called into question the actions of the county.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Open Records Counsel told the Times, “If you’re only seeking to inspect public records, the request does not have to be made in writing and the request, whether for copies or only to inspect, may be made in person. If a request is made in person to a records custodian to inspect public records, the custodian would be obligated under the TPRA to promptly provide access to the public records in their custody, if practicable,” Lee Pope Open Records Counsel said.
Deborah Fisher, Executive Director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government questions the county’s handling of the situation.
“I think you have been given the runaround. And the HR director is inflating her role. She is authorized by law to route requests, but she is not authorized by law to be the only person able to accept public records requests,” Fisher said.