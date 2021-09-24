Read the entire statement here
In a rural caucus meeting on Sept. 13, Commissioner Dennis Hunt shared details of an executive meeting involving himself, Commissioner Jim Fielding and County Attorney Robert Huskey.
Huskey responded to the Manchester Times’ questions for clarification by saying that he absolutely did not question the validity of case;
Huskey said that “…there were expressions in my meeting with Commissioner Hunt and Commissioner Fielding about a suit that I never filed that was desired by some of the Commissioners.”
Huskey said, “Following the annexation vote by the City of Manchester, I had a meeting with the Mayor and the Commissioners. In that meeting, numerous Commissioners were upset that I had not already filed a lawsuit and obtained a restraining order, restraining the City from annexing the Bonnaroo property.
“First of all, I as County attorney have no authority to unilaterally file a lawsuit on behalf of the County without being authorized by the Mayor or the Commission to do so; and I had not at that time been directed to do so. Then in discussing the matter with the Commissioners, I expressed that I felt we had a valid case that should be pursued against the City over the tax dollar issue, which under the circumstances and timing of the annexation together with the Covid prevention of the Festival in 2020 fully warranted litigation and that I would re-look at the issue about the annexation,” Huskey said.
Discussing the meeting “with Commissioners Hunt and Fielding I confirmed after reviewing the matter further my initial view that the County, in my opinion, did not have a valid basis to try to bar the annexation itself, but rather the County's right of action was in regard to the division of tax dollars to be received by the County over that next 15 year period as provided by statute and by the Growth Plan; and it was on that basis that I then prepared the lawsuit seeking a ruling by the Court to enforce the County's entitlement to taxes to which the County is entitled under statute and under the Growth Plan, but did not seek to vacate the annexation.”
Huskey noted that “it was trying to block the annexation that I felt was not valid and I didn't file suit on that basis, but rather to address the tax dollars. The suit as we filed it I believe in it strongly. As with any suit, one doesn't know how it is going to turn out until it is completed, but that is a very valid lawsuit; and we would be neglecting our duty to the citizens of the County if we didn't file that lawsuit, in my professional opinion. So in substance, the lawsuit that was filed I deem to be not only valid, but almost a necessity; and I didn't include the part that some Commissioners wanted that I felt was not valid.”