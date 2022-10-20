Coffee County Board of Education passed a resolution requesting the state General Assembly to amend a law to allow school districts to make decisions concerning third and fourth grade students.
Tennessee Code 49-6-3115, a new law requiring that, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, a third grade student, determined not to be proficient in English language arts (ELA), may not be promoted to the next grade level, without certain conditions being met.
That determination is made by one test, the TCAP.
Board Member Larry Crabtree said that the problem is with the test too.
“The ELA test that is being used and administered to judge the situation, technically, actually test the student’s ability to read and comprehend. It test their ability and understanding of the English language,” he said, noting that other classroom administered test do judge the student’s ability to read and comprehend, but those options are not considered by the code.
Board Member Kathy Rose noted that the state will invariably use tests by contracted providers before ever considering other tests.
The resolution passed at the meeting request the state return retention of students to the schools. The resolution says these decisions should be research-based, using multiple data sources and should include parent input. Additionally the state retention policy lists several other minimum criteria that must be present to retain a student.
According to Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson that extra remediation could be problematic.
“There are things that can be done for them to advance,” Lawson said. “One of those things is summer school. The problem with that is that we don’t usually have scores back from this test till early-May, June timeframe. If we’ve got a family that’s already bought tickets to go somewhere on June 15 and we call them and say in order for your child to go to the fourth grade, they’re going to have to attend to summer school with 90% attendance, that’s not going to be a well-received phone call.”
The resolution asks that the General Assembly to make retention decisions be left to the districts and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interest of each students.
Board Member Jennifer Peacock Hodge brought the matter to the board.
“I feel extremely worried over this law, as it puts enormous pressure on the shoulders of 8 year olds who are already overwhelmed by this testing. My now-fourth grader wouldn't be sitting with his class right now because his ELA score on the TCAP was nine points shy of meeting grade level expectations. He wouldn't be alone, as only about 30% of children passed,” Peacock Hodge said.
“I've had principals and teachers all across the county reach out to express their concern over this law. If it isn't amended, it will be detrimental to many students all across the state who didn't sleep well the night before testing, who simply aren't good written test takers, or who are having an "off" day. So sad,” she stressed.
