County Budget and Finance has set an April 5 deadline for county departments who have proposals for federal ARP Covid relief funds to be presented.
“I would like for us to start saying yes to some of these items and earmark funds and move ahead,” said Commissioner David Orrick. “I don’t want us to get into every month where we’re still reviewing the same thing.”
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan cautioned that things can move too fast or too slow.
“The one concern that I have is with supply chain issues that are occurring. I’d say that is true with the water infrastructure and defiantly with broadband,” he said.
Bryan said, “If we wait too long we’re going to get more behind.”
Bryan asked committee members to review the list of requests that have been made so far and to prioritize them. Bryan called for criteria to help choose the projects that will receive funds.
Orrick suggested a work session to sort out the requests.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn said that the committee only started hearing requests in January and that more requests will follow, so there is not an immediate need to start earmarking funds.
Sebourn said that so far there’s not been any requests for the mega site. (During the meeting Duck River Utility Company requested $3 million in water plant improvements that will create some reserve capacity at the water plant to meet the estimated needs of a mega site.)
The county has received the first of two $5 million ARP grants. Of that first installment, roughly $3 million remains after the county purchased new digital radios for first responders,
The total $8,813,000 remains all together including the second installment that should arrive mid-to-late summer.