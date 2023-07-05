Coffee County was forced to revert to its 2022-2023 budget effective July 1 after the 2023-2024 county budget was postponed during the June 27 Commission meeting. The old budget will continue to be in effect until a new budget can be approved.

A series of amendments to the budget were proposed during the meeting in an effort to cut some pay increases to certain employees above the 4% across the board included in the proposed $26 million budget

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

More Stories

County Budget stalls amid flurry of proposed amendments

Man drowns on Fourth

Shelbyville man Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, 37, drown feet from the Normandy Dam boat dock on Tuesday, July 4, according to authorities. 

Cell tower tangled over ‘fall-radius’ restrictions

A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower proposed by Verizon to be located on Noah Road hit a snag during the June 27 Coffee County Planning Commission over what some counties dub fall-zone requirements that restrict how closely a tower can be built to a property line.

Library hosts Summer Reading Carnival

In spite of soaring temperatures, the Summer Reading Carnival hosted by the Coffee County Manchester Public Library welcomed hundreds of families that participated in the library’s annual Summer Reading program Wednesday, June 28.

Hiking Through Tennessee: Tims Ford State Park

Located in Southern Middle Tennessee off the Tims Ford Reservoir, Tims Ford State Park is perhaps best known for its 10,700-acre lake, but that is just the beginning of what the 3,546-acre state park has to offer for visitors.

