The Coffee County Commission approved during the November meeting a resolution to adopt a plan of reapportionment for the Coffee County Board of Education.
The motion made by Commissioner Margaret Cunningham and seconded by Rosemary Crabtree as presented called for the three mega districts with only two school board seats each.
School Board Members Pat Barton and Robert Gilley presented a second option that eventually passed, which amended the districts included and added a board member per mega district.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt made the motion to amend the plan to the way it was eventually approved. Commissioner Joey Hobbs seconded Hunt’s motion.
“If you listened to our school board members, they were compassionate, they were intelligent. I’ve listened to teachers, to school board members themselves. This is what they prefer. I trust their judgement,” Hunt said.
The amended plan calls for mega district one to include Districts 1,3 and 4, mega district two includes 2,6,7 and mega district three includes districts 5,8,9.
“They are just trying to get parity on the school board and it seems like a reasonable step to obtain (parity),” Hunt said.
According to Barton, the plan presented by the reapportionment committee would have resulted in the board being composed of six board members.
“This plan would have guaranteed two members representing Tullahoma, two members from rural Districts 3, 4, 5, and two members from districts 1, 2 and 6. Districts 1 and 2 are Manchester districts while District 6 is rural. Theoretically, there could be two members elected from District 6 and Manchester would not be represented. Or, there could be two members from Manchester and District 6 would not be represented. If the latter occurred there would have been only two rural board members,” Barton said.
The idea of one board member from each of the nine districts would have resulted in only four of the nine board members residing in rural Coffee County.
Barton stressed to the commission, “Each of the nine districts must be given equal opportunity to field a school board candidate/candidates. There are several scenarios of how district representation will shake out. Final representation by districts will be determined by the voters of Coffee County.”
Commissioner Mike Ray said, “Just for clarification, I believe I made that point at the last meeting and was immediately shot down. Nine commissioners, nine districts, what a novel idea,” Ray said.
The resolution passed 16 to 3 with Commissioners Tim Stubblefield, Rosemary Crabtree and Lynn Sebourn voting no and Missy DeFord and Dwight Miller absent.