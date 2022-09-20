_DSC0705.JPG

The Coffee County Commission on Sept. 14 in its first meeting as a new board easily passed substantial changes to the way government is run, giving a quiet nod to the new mayor’s plans for the county.

County Mayor Judd Matheny, who took the oath of office Sept. 1 along with many of his legislative body counterparts, ran on a campaign of transparency in government meetings. The board approved a chunk of those plans with a 17-0 vote to change commission announcement rules from five to seven days in advance of the meeting.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

