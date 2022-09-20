The Coffee County Commission on Sept. 14 in its first meeting as a new board easily passed substantial changes to the way government is run, giving a quiet nod to the new mayor’s plans for the county.
County Mayor Judd Matheny, who took the oath of office Sept. 1 along with many of his legislative body counterparts, ran on a campaign of transparency in government meetings. The board approved a chunk of those plans with a 17-0 vote to change commission announcement rules from five to seven days in advance of the meeting.
“This county has an extraordinary amount of opportunity. It’s great to have opportunity because otherwise you’re just reacting,” Matheny said.
“I have no other agenda other than to help you work,” he told the commission. “And I will prove that one day at a time.”
Matheny delayed a vote that would codify that all meetings, committees and subcommittees, be recorded, broadcasted and archived. The resolution also called for those meetings to be streamed live on the county website and then made available within three business days of the meeting.
Matheny said that he pulled the item from the agenda to give the county more time to purchase the required hardware needed to video the meetings at the resolution the county wants.
At the meeting Matheny was named Commission Chairman by a unanimous vote. Commissioner Benny Jones was absent.
The only dissension came in the election of the vice chair, the Commission Chairman pro tempore. Initially Commissioner Tim Morris nominated Commissioner Tim Stubblefield for the position, then Commissioner Tim Brown spoke up to name Commissioner Dennis Hunt.
Traditionally, the role of vice chair is selected by rotation from one of the three caucuses, with the last being Dwight Miller from Tullahoma. Morris, a member of the rural caucus from District 5, nominated Stubblefield, a Tullahoma caucus member. Hunt, representing District 6, is a member of the Rural Caucus. As to whether the custom of rotating nominations is a “handshake” tradition or codified by resolution was not readily known.
An additional technicality passed without being notice in the meeting. Stubblefield did not receive a Commission majority of 10 votes. The voice roll call-vote was 9-6 with Stubblefield and Hunt abstaining and Jones absent. The technicality if ever pressed could come down to an even greater technicality.
According to the CTAS advisory group’s training classes, if a commissioner prior to the matter being called for a vote announces that he or she cannot vote due to a conflict, the number of voting members would drop by one, and in turn reducing the number for a majority vote by one. In the event of a member’s absence or a simple abstain by a voter, the number would remain in this case 10.
The question would essentially come down could the conflict be so obvious that it need not be vocalized? In either case, neither Hunt nor Stubblefield have officially expressed interest in challenging the vote.
