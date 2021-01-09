County commissioner resigns

Todd Crockett will no longer serve as Coffee County commissioner. He represented District 3 and has resigned, effective Feb. 1.
“I accepted a job with the Air Force at Robins AFB in Georgia,” Crockett said. “We close on our house at the end of the month. January will be my last meeting, and I resigned effective Feb 1.”
He thanked the voters who elected him and all residents of Coffee County.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Coffee County,” Crockett said. “This started my seventh year in office.”
Crockett was first elected in 2014.
“I will miss working closely with fellow commissioners to help solve issues,” Crockett said. “I also served on the Law Enforcement Committee. I have the utmost respect for our law enforcement officers, as well as fireman and the rescue squad. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
The Coffee County Commission will replace Crockett in the upcoming months.
Coffee County residents from District 3 would be eligible for the position.
“(The county) will put a public notice out for people in District 3 to see who wants to run, and when they find (out who’s) eligible, they will vote on who they want to replace me,” Crockett said.