The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee in asking for clarification on the request for proposal process for employee insurance, heard from the Sequoya Group that the rising costs of insurance was in part due to excessive medical loss ratios.
The group told the committee that an unnamed department or departments head had enrolled 11 ineligible employees in the health insurance plan. Two in particular total to over $600,000 in claims.
“This is an important thing to bring out into the light if you want to change the culture to make the county more marketable,” said Kelly Geer with Sequoya Group.
She told the committee that the Detailed Large Claim Report from the State of Tennessee indicated that claims, one for $338,000 and one for $243,000, “(These individuals) should not even been on the county plan. They are not eligible for coverage. Those claims were paid and should not have been.”
She said that 11 claimants were on the county’s insurance plan and shouldn’t be.
“Don’t mention the department,” County Mayor Gary Cordell instructed. “You got the press here.”
Geer said these employees were hired by department heads.
“One of the employees was hired and went on leave within a month of being hired,” she said. “They remained on the plan for over a year.”
She explained that premiums have to cover claims. Carriers look at medical loss ratios. They prefer that figure to be at 80-85%. The group current’s MLR at 185%. The current costs have increased 42% since last year and paid claims amount over $3 million.
“All applicable carriers declined a quote,” she said citing letters from insurance company emails. Even with all the large claimants removed, the MLR was still at 158%.
The broker was present at the request of the committee. Commissioner Joey Hobbs said that a company had contacted him about bidding on the insurance.
He said that the way the county requests quotes, that information goes to Sequoya Group.
“Why aren’t we sending these to other companies if they want to bid on them?” Hobbs said.
Cordell said that the county has approved Sequoya Group as the broker.
“We don’t need to have two or 10 brokers reviewing that (the MLR) when one broker we’ve approved is doing that,” he said. He said that the high loss ratio has reduced the number of interested bidders.
The Commission in September of 2018 adopted the Medical Strategy presented by Sequoya Group. The motion was approved with 21 yes votes.
