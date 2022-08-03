The Coffee County Commission will potentially see a new lineup among its committees, commissions and boards after the upcoming General Election.

Standing Committees, which include Budget and Finance; Legislative; Heath, Welfare and Recreation; Capital Outlay and Law Enforcement, are elected each September and include two rural, two Tullahoma and one Manchester commissioner.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.

