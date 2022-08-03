The Coffee County Commission will potentially see a new lineup among its committees, commissions and boards after the upcoming General Election.
Standing Committees, which include Budget and Finance; Legislative; Heath, Welfare and Recreation; Capital Outlay and Law Enforcement, are elected each September and include two rural, two Tullahoma and one Manchester commissioner.
Both of the seats for the redistricted nine districts are up for grabs, with committee members David Orrick, Margaret Cunningham, Jeff Keele, Tildon Stubblefield and Mike Ray choosing not to seek reelection. Commissioners Ashley Kraft and Helen DeBellis did not secure their party nomination in the May primary.
Ambulance Authority members Jeff Keele, Jay Trussler and Tim Stubblefield’s terms expire this year, while members Missy DeFord and Barbara Poston’ will expire in 2023.
Rural Roads and Bridges’ commissioners will be appointed in January by the rural caucus and consist only of rural commissioners.
Those serving on the Agriculture Committee have staggered terms. Current Commissioners Bobby Bryan and Laura Raulston’s terms will expire later this year, while Commissioner Margaret Cunningham’s term expires in 2024 and Dennis Hunt’s term expires in 2025.
Consolidated Communications consists of Coffee County sheriff and chairman Chad Partin, a Manchester and Tullahoma alderman, Manchester and Tullahoma police chiefs Mark Yother and Jason Williams as well as Law Enforcement Committee Chair Missy DeFord.
The 911 District Communications members are appointed to four year terms by the county mayor and approved by the Coffee County Commission. None of their terms expire in 2022.
Coffee County Planning Commission members David Orrick, Dennis Hunt and Connie Sissions’ terms expire in 2023. The remaining commission members’ terms expire in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The Board of Zoning Appeals’ only expiring term this year is associate member Connie Sissom.
