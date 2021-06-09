Options range from closing shelter to investing $250,000 in a new facility
Coffee County Health Welfare and Recreation Committee discussed the future of county animal control and the county’s shelter during its June 3 meeting.
“I’m looking at options to see how we can improve our operation and service and preservation of life for animals,” County Mayor Gary Cordell said at the June meeting.
In meeting that resembled more of a brainstorming session than a meeting that followed an agenda, the committee heard from the County Mayor, the County Attorney and two consultants there on behest of the mayor a range of topics that will impact the of the Coffee County Animal
Cordell said that the intention is to “sooner rather than later” to build its own animal control shelter.
Invited by Cordell, Trisha Crowley president and founder of Rare Rescue, a rural animal rescue effort organization, told HWR that her group works with animal controls and counties. Her group provides third party management of animal control departments.
“How do we go from here, what does (the director) do, what is the best protocol to go forward and what makes sense?” Crowley said.
Crowley blindsided the committee by suggesting that there may have been talk of going as far as closing the shelter.
“Yes, we were apprised that possibly the shelter might be closing,” she said. “I think that part of this, may stop the headaches that’s going on with the mayor, the committee and animal control, but it’s also going to cause an uproar as well.”
Jack Cooper, Animal Control Director Maury County, was invited by Cordell to offer advice on how the shelter could be improved. He later recommended turning the operation over to a third-party nonprofit. And briefly he echoed Crowley’s bit about closing the shelter.
“It seems like (you’re saying) screw it, let's close it down, it’s a headache and we’ll figure it out later,” Cooper said.
Yet the HWR, was surprised to hear talk of closing the shelter.
“You say that, but maybe I'm in the dark here, but I don’t feel that in this committee that has been talked about or on the table,” said Commissioner Jeff Keele.
Keele noted that the county should have its own separate shelter.
Keele said that the funds for a new shelter, a matter kicked down the road for 15 years, should come from the county budget not from fundraising.
“It’s ridiculous that we cannot come up with $200,000-$300,000 to build a shelter. There is nothing that you can do for us as we can do for ourselves if we can build a shelter,” he said.
Crowley reminded the committee that management is equally important.
Crowley said that her presence was to “produce a solution good for the animals, so that they would somewhere to go, a safe haven and to have an animal control to act as an animal control, not as an adoption system at least until those protocols are in place.”
She warned that the more that it becomes out of control, the bigger the headache that the situation will become for the county.
Discussing leadership, County Attorney Robert Huskey brought before the committee a resolution passed by the full commission on Sept. 12, 1995. He said that animal control oversight fell under the HWR, rather than the Mayor’s office.
Jack Cooper, Animal Control Director Maury County, said that in his experience, animal control departments always report to a subcommittee, ranging from Health and Welfare to sometimes Law Enforcement, to be the “eyes and ears” of the full commission.
He said that the mayor or a chief executive would handle hiring or firing the director but the committee would handle oversight. (The mayor’s office handled replacing the former director of Animal Control, though in the discussion the authority to do so was not resolved).
Cooper also noted that as an animal control officer, he (and by local resolution Coffee County Animal Control officers) have authority to issue citations and conduct investigations that pertain to animal safety laws. This, according to the context of the meeting, has not been a listed duty of the officers in Coffee County.
Cooper said that in general, law enforcement for various reasons are not as able to enforce animal welfare laws.
“You (need) to decide, do you want county employees to provide the service or do you want to hire another agency to provide the services of your shelter,” Cooper said.
“If your expectations are just a clean, sanitary shelter that is just a landing pad for unwanted, abused, neglected pets. They get there, they get the basics that they need, then find their way out by either rescue or adopted homes, you can do that for a $100,000-$125,000 (county budget for animal control),” Cooper said.
“You can easily do that. It is easily within your grasp,” he said.
He said that length of stay is the baseline rubric to judge the overall success of the operation of a shelter. He cited a shelter that had a 60 day average stay with a 40-50% euthanasia rate. That example was able to drop the say to 13 days with a euthanasia rate of 2.7%.
He said that the longer the animal stays in a shelter the more it taxes the dog.
Cooper also advised that the county needs a separate building to house animal control. He outlined a process of staying put at the city facility under the operation of a county director or farming it out to a third party. Then gather funds for the next one-two years and then build a $250,000 shelter.
“My proposal would be don’t close your animal shelter, keep it open at least long enough for you guys to figure out what you want to do as far as county employees or have the non-profit come in,” Cooper said.
“I think you should hire a nonprofit to come in to run animal control and your shelter,” Cooper said.
Committee asked why the department would need to be outsourced.
Cooper delicately responded that the third party might offer a different level of experience and resources in running the shelter. Training and networking would work too, he said but with a limited staff those would be difficult.
“To me it feels like animal control should be something that the county runs,” Keele responded.
The board concluded the subject with a motion to swear in the two Animal Control Officers so they can issue citations in lieu of arrest as soon as possible.
The next meeting of HWR will be at 5 p.m. June 22 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, conference Room 1.