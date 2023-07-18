County dissolves 105 water and sewer committee

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny officially dissolved the joint county/city committee tasked with addressing a project to bring city water and sewer to the area around the 105 Exit along Highway 41.
“I plan on dissolving that ad hoc committee because it has done nothing,” Matheny said during the July County Commission meeting. “I will recreate it with three members here, and the city can recreate it.”
Matheny said that the committee has been completely stagnate for several months.
The joint committee reportedly last met in March, and included County Commissioners Tim Morris, Tim Brown and Jimmy Hollandsworth and Manchester Aldermen Bob Bellamy, Committee Chairman Ryan French and Vice Mayor Mark Messick.
French said following the meeting that he hopes the two governments reappoint the committee in September.
“I feel like everyone understands the true importance of the project long term,” he said. “A new appointed committee will have the ability to utilize (funding for a formal project plan study) that will benefit the community for 50-plus years.”
Over the course of the committee’s meetings, members decided to look at the largest of three proposed option to serve the area along Highway 41. The group voiced concerns over the costs installing sewer lines across I-24.
The committee suggested the two governments fund a formal study. Both governing bodies have allocated monies for the study.
