County honored.JPG

County Treasurer John Marchesoni, left, Commissioner Dennis Hunt, County Mayor Judd Matheny, Register of Deeds Donna Toney and Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director Steven Crook accept the Tennessee Board of Regents’ philanthropy award on July 28 at the Administrative Plaza.

 John Coffelt, Editor

The Tennessee Board of Regents presented Coffee County with Philanthropy Award Friday, July 28 for help with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Coffee County Campus.

The county last year set aside just over seven acres in the Joint Industrial Park for the campus.

