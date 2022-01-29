Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell picked up his qualifying petitions on Friday, Jan. 27 to run for Coffee County School Board Seat 2.
Also vying for the school board seat will be Brent Parsley, who picked up his papers on Jan. 11. The two will face each other in the May Republican primary.
Cordell has formerly expressed that he would not seek re-election as county mayor. Coffee County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I), former state representative Judd Matheny(R) and Manchester man Luke Cameron (D) have announced that they intend to run for county mayor.
Also picking up papers for school board seats are Sarah Bradley(R) (Seat 1), and Independents Brett Henley (Seat 1), Freda Jones (Seat 1), Michael Ray (Seat 3).
Petitions must be filed by noon on Feb. 17 to be included in the 2022 elections.