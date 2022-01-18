A highly contested ticket tax passed the full county commission on Jan. 11, imposing a $1-$5 fee based on the price of admission for all large scale events.
The resolution, 2021-25, which will require approval by the Tennessee General Assembly, doesn’t expressly mention Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, yet the language of the resolution exempts any government, public school or charity sponsored events.
The matter first came before the full commission at the September meeting where Bonnaroo organizers questioned the county’s legal authority to levy the tax. In response, the county commission instructed County Attorney Robert Huskey to submit the ticket tax resolution to the state for approval.
Following Huskey’s failing to submit the matter to the state for approval as he was instructed, it was referred back to the budget and finance committee at the Nov. 9 county commission meeting.
“My intent is to offer an alternate way of going about this other than a tax on sales. This is the reason I’m referring it back for further study. There’s an optional alternative that has a better probability of success,” Commissioner Bobby Bryan said.
The amended resolution that passed changed the word “tax” throughout for “fee” in addition to adding a provision earmarking the monies to county departments providing services to the events.
The provision also tasks budget and finance, chaired by Bryan, to recommend the appropriations as determined appropriate to those departments providing beneficial services to the buyers of tickets to which the fees are imposed.
“I think it’s time for us to move forward with this so we can get it to get it down to the state legislature,” Bryan said during the Jan. 4 budget and finance committee that readdressed the tax.
During the meeting Bryan said that Bonnaroo organizers had expressed interest in delaying the matter. “We’ve been told that on several different occasions, but with no follow through, so I think it’s time to move forward with this,” he said.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn questioned how well the county had communicated that the tax was on the agenda.
“Have we reached out and invited them? How are they supposed to know to tell us what they are thinking if they don’t know it’s on the agenda?” Sebourn asked.
A source close to the situation told the Times that prior to the commission meeting, Bonnaroo had been in quiet negotiations with the county regarding the tax. Bonnaroo had told the county that it would oppose the tax at the state level. Rather Bonnaroo offered in early January $2 per ticket sold. The county allegedly countered with $3 per ticket from the festival.
In a high-level call with Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Huskey and Bryan prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Bonnaroo representatives explained that organizers recognized the county has concerns about lost revenue because of the annexation and expressed its concerns about the future of Bonnaroo following two consecutive cancellations.
What’s in a word
Bryan in the Budget and Finance meeting told the committee that the words “tax” is a revenue generating measures. “Fee,” on the other hand, is designed to offset the costs of providing a service.
He notes that Coffee County only has the authority to levy taxes by the Tennessee General Assembly. Coffee County, he said, in providing services to the festival would have the authority to assess a fee.
“Whether that property is part of Manchester, Tullahoma… that doesn't change the fact that Coffee County has the responsibility of providing service,” Bryan said.
Bonnaroo’s thoughts on the matter are that the semantics of tax vs fee lack any real legal significance. The state still will have to approve the resolution for it to go into effect, which those in the Bonnaroo camp say is unlikely.