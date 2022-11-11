Coffee County Planning Commission approved a series of ICC Codes that is set to bring the county up to 2018 standards.
The codes include several opt-outs that are allowable by the state. The matter will go before the full commission for final approval.
Chairman of Planning Steve Cunningham called the approval a formality required by the state.
Coffee County Building Inspector Terry Floyd said that the state has adopted the International Code Council 2018 codes. He said that the cities of Manchester, Tullahoma and the surrounding counties have updated to the 2018 codes.
Included were the 2018 international residential codes, building codes (commercial applications), the plumbing codes, mechanical, fuel and gas, fire codes and property and maintenance.
“On the energy codes, the state has also gave us options to opt out on some things to help the contractors and the homeowners,” Floyd said.
He said the county will stay with the 2009 Energy Codes. This code will allow for builders to continue with 2x4 walls, rather than going to thicker insulation walls.
“In the state of Tennessee, we might have three days of 20 degree highs, but then the next day it’s liable to be 50 degrees. The insulation value for the 2009 is still adequate to cover,” he said.
Floyd noted that some of the changes that the county can opt out of are the mandate for sprinklers in residential homes and a blow door test.
This test gauges the airtightness of the home by vacuum testing the home. Floyd said that these type tests were based in California, where homes are being built so airtight that additional air units are needed to bring fresh air in.
The recommendation to the full commission passed unanimously.
The county is currently under the 2012 codes. All work must comply with 2012 IRC Codes, 2015 IRC Lumber Span Charts and 2009 International Energy Conservation Code.
