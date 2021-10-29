Coffee County Planning Commission offered a negative recommendation during a meeting Tuesday for a requested zoning change by a religious organization that wants to move its drug recovery facility to the old Jones School building in Riley Creek Road.
The request was for revising the zoning regulations with an amendment to what is permitted use in A-1, C-1, C-2, R-2 and RS-1 districts. That use would allow that “nonprofit churches and or religious ministries funded solely by private donations, that provide education, skills training, and addiction recovery support to its members who are temporarily housed at facility” should be permitted, reads the amendment submitted by Be the Bush.
The sweeping nature of the request was a concern to the commission. Commissioner Dennis Hunt felt that the countywide permitted use was too broad. A change should be made for a narrower conditional use.
“I do not like the idea that this is countywide permitted use. That’s the way it’s presented to us right now,” he said.
An early motion to postpone the issue was rejected in a split 3-2 vote with two members absent including the chairman Steven Cunningham.
Hunt then motioned that the committee move the matter over to the full commission for a public hearing and a vote before the full legislative body.
“We will have to readdress our zoning resolution to implement conditions specific to this land use. That is just the way you should do it,” he said.
The committee rejected the request to recommend a permitted use change 5-0 to not approve, sending on the matter to full commission if the group desires.
“My opposition is that it is a permitted use and it could go anywhere. All they have to do is ask for it and it could go anywhere. I think it should be a conditional use, and I’ll make the same argument at the full (commission meeting). The ball is in their court,” Hunt said.
Hunt further cut to the chase by saying that while the lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of the facility is a valuable one, the conversation must be a factual debate.
“We are trained by an expert on zoning issues. We cannot use property values in our decision making process because it is not quantifiable. Nobody can prove that your property values will go down, so we’re not allowed to use that.” Hunt said.
“We are to base our decisions on facts, facts bases right here. No one speaking for or against (the zoning change) has presented any facts that in my mind that would reveal negative aspects of this program,” Hunt said.
The county’s zoning regulations have two institutional and group care facilities distinctions, but neither definitions apply to the structure of Be the Bush.
Neighbors oppose proposed use
Before holding a vote, the Planning Commission heard passionate arguments by county leaders both for and against the Be the Bush’s intent to move its addiction treatment housing from three houses in Manchester to the 25,000 square foot facility that Coffee County Schools sold off as surplus following the closure of Jones Elementary School in 2002. The property was purchased in 2017 and converted to residential housing and rezoned for that use.
Be the Bush was represented by retired Judge Craig Johnson who said that in being a religious organization the Constitution affords the group the right to not be limited under religious organization exemption, but he said that Be the Bush wants to proceed properly with the blessing of the county.
“It’s a facility that’s not for treatment, it’s there for training, education and discipleship,” Johnson said, allowing that many some of the citizens have had criminal justice involved in their pasts and most have had addiction problems.
Founder Caleb McCall said that there are currently 13 men in the program and that they receive constant supervision under a strictly structured life. The program last 12 months, and participants provide public service and work daily at the non-profit group’s associated businesses Jehovah Java and Bush Boys Lawn Care. Participants cannot possess a vehicle or a cell phone. Visitors are limited and the campuses are smoke free.
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott objected, calling the relocation of the campus to Riley Creek Road a public safety risk.
He addressed the commission with two interests, as the district attorney and as a county property owner, husband and father. Northcott’s Hunters Point home is located near the eight-acers where Jones is located.
“I’m surprised by what I hear today,” Northcott said, explaining that during a meeting with the Be the Bush founder the group wanted to serve the community as a drug rehabilitation center.
“Not a discipleship center,” Northcott stressed. “a drug and alcohol center. (McCall) has come to court multiple times on behalf of those in Be the Bush and (a sister program for women,) Miriam’s House to advocate for those in his program as a drug alcohol rehabilitation.”
Northcott further said that he rejected Be the Bush’s request for it to be treated as a rehabilitation treatment as part of their probation.
“Then they come here today, and that is not what it is,” Northcott said. “Convenient. It seems that we have now changed what Be the Bush is for a zoning change. That gives me concern about (their) credibility.”
Northcott added that he objected to Be the Bush’s request to be an “appropriate organization for court ordered rehabilitation services…(because) they don’t have a single person on their staff, not one, that is trained in drug and alcohol rehabilitation services. They don’t have a screening process to keep drug offenders away from child molesters (Johnson later said that child molesters were not accepted by the group) from other offenders. They don’t have the screening process to keep Arian Nation away from Gangster Disciples.
“This is a public safety risk,” Northcott said. He said that the homes near the proposed facility would present a “target rich environment for temptation for those who succumb to other problems.”
Northcott said that his religious beliefs are well known, and he is a supporter of drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs but felt that zoning restricts these facilities to more isolated areas.
Retired Tullahoma Fire Chief Richard Shasteen, who lives next Jones on Hickory Ridge Lane, cautioned that the capacity of the building could support as many as 1600 people.
“When you start housing people in a large building that’s not sprinklered and does not have a fully integrated fire alarm, that can become an issue,” he said.
“When I built my home that was a school…We knew on the deed when the Jones family gave it to the school system, that if became not a school, it was supposed to go back to the Jones family,” he said.
“It concerns me that we’re going to have people living at this residence…that have criminal backgrounds, that are on probation, that are felons that are alcohol and drug users that are in recovery,” he said.
“This rezoning or change of zoning could allow something else to come in there anywhere in the county and have a recover center next door to your single family residence,” Shasteen said.
“If it was a church…with a preschool during the day…we would be tickled to death, but 30 men living in that facility with no security fencing (Be the Bush said it was agreeable to fencing), we have some concerns as a neighbor,” Shasteen said.
Local business owner Sharon Holmes implored the audience and the commission to support the program.
“It is such a blessing to have something like this. I have worked with these men. They leased our building downtown. These are changed men when they leave this place. When they come in there is direction for them,” she said.
“There are people who are dying with these drugs. Don’t push them away. They need us. They don’t need to go to some other place where no one knows them,” Holmes said. “I thank the Lord that they are there.”
According to Be the Bush information shared at the meeting, the organization provides “a safe and supportive atmosphere for addiction recovery” while receiving a Christian residence and education on a “disciplined alcohol, drug and tobacco free campus.” “Students must be clean, sober and have gone through detoxification if needed.”
The document says that “there is no licensed treatment or therapy provided by our organization.”
The building is listed through Parks Realty and is listed as contingent and the asking price is $999,000 on Realtor.com.