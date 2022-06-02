The Coffee County planning commission rejected, in May, the owner of Mid-TN Storage’s request for a variance to use an alternative dust control coating on the parking lot of the AEDC Road facility.
The owner, Alex Sparks, said that the double bituminous coating was more cost effective and longer lasting for the heavy equipment being hauled in an out of the facility than asphalt.
Sparks applied for an original permit in 2019 that asked for a double bituminous coating, similar to the tar and chip found on a country road.
The board, however, noted that what Sparks was asking for differed from the double bituminous listed in the code.
Chairman Steve Cunningham said that Sparks’ plans call for a simple, bituminous coating.
“Our codes do allow double bituminous as an alternative, in your packet you have a definition of (that). Do we want to go backwards, or do we want to look at going forward with progress,” he said.
Sparks said that the facility is asking for a variance because it more cost effective and more easily repaired. The code that he is seeking to meet is a provision that requires dust mediation on publicly accessible gravel lots.
“I’m not sure if you’re familiar with Henley’s property on Burger Drive…and I believe his other place at Five Star Storage. It’s an easier, more convenient coating,” Sparks said.
“The coating we’ll be applying will be consistent with other variances that have been approved,” he said. Cunningham compared the situation to that of an unnamed site in Summitville that Cunningham called a mistaken by the commission in granting a variance. The Summitville location sprayed what he considered basically used motor oil on the gravel that was quickly washed away.
“What we were told was double bituminous was not double bituminous,”
Sparks assured the board that what he was planning was not the same product as was used there.
Planning Commissioner Carole Willis said that when developers come to planning with promises but sometimes those fall by the wayside.
“I know the Henley Storage thing. And that was allowed. And I’m looking at it now and nothing has been done, so when people say they’re going to do this and keep it up, we have no checks,” Willis said.
Sparks said that his proposal meets the intent of the codes.
“My intent is not to sell a different product than what the code book suggests, but I think that in several instances in the past that people have used…inherently black spray paint down. What we’re proposing is higher quality than that. And something that is more resilient,” Sparks said.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt made the motion to approve the request. Paul Elam seconded it. The motion failed with David Orrick, Cunningham and Willis offering no votes.
Orrick said offered the reason behind his vote, “That’s what the code book is for. If we continue to deviate and allow groups or certain individuals to do something different, we’re failing the county – we’re failing the citizens, we’re failing the standards.”