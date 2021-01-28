Coffee County Probation employees have completed their first week of training with the new Quest Case Management Systems.
“The probation office has not had an electronic system prior to this. All documentation was in paper charts, with pen and pencil,” said Director of Coffee County Probation Linda Baker.
Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee approved Baker’s request for funding the system and now the probation office is in the first stages of implementing the program.
“The probation department is the first adult probation office in the state of Tennessee to implement the system,” Baker said. “Other adult probation offices use the system in Indiana and other states. The system is used by courts both adult and juvenile, juvenile probation offices, adult probation, and jail and detention centers throughout various states.”
Baker said she became familiar with the system thanks to Youth Services Director Leanne Eaton, whose office uses Quest.
Quest is a system owned by Gottlieb & Wertz, Inc. based out of Carmel, Indiana, said Baker.
The probation office will have two weeks of face-to-face training with Quest consultant, Karlene Thompson, according to Baker.
Baker said she is “thankful and very appreciative for the system and the approved funding from the county.”
“We intend to utilize it to continue with the same person-centered approach for clients on probation, as well as to be mindful of our commitment to the taxpayers and citizens of this county,” Baker said. “This will help with our documentation, reports, and other needed services. It is a very lengthy process to learn, however once we have all of our data entered in the new system vs. paper charts, it will be worthwhile.
“It will possibly take up to a year to enter all the old chart information into the new system. This will include some old charts, violations, and new charts. Again, the process will be well worth the extra labor and work to be able to see the fruitful outcome.”
Baker asked budget and finance committee in August to provide funding for the program, along with scanners and signature pad. The committee approved $30,000 for the system. This amount includes installation, training and licensing fee. The licensing fee is about $5,200 and will be recurring annually.