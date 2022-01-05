Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey filed on Dec. 30 a response to a lawsuit by Knoxville-area developer Wayne Lance against the county, City of Manchester and the Manchester and now-dissolved Coffee County Public Building Authority concerning Lance’s partial ownership of a piece of property that houses the center’s outdoor wedding venue.
Huskey’s response disputes Lance’s claim that he was damaged by an improvement being made to the property at no cost to him.
In the original suit, Lance specifically argues that the venue was built without his knowledge and that the improvement is not the best use of the property.
The response further states that in “the history of the facility … the conference center has gone in the red every year of operation and generally those who share profits share losses.”
Huskey adds, “Perhaps Mr. Lance should be pleased, assuming his allegations of complaint otherwise are true, that his interest in the property has been enhanced at no cost to him.”
The response notes that while the county has never had operational control over the center (that responsibility was under the county appointed Coffee County PBA until 2020), the county has borne half the losses which “Coffee County will be more than happy to share those losses with Mr. Lance.”
The response further calls into question Lance’s logic asking “how his claimed interest in a small portion of the land in question for an operating facility that has lost in the neighborhood of half as (sic) million dollars more or less per year would produce an income for his interest of a million dollars?”
Lance filed a suit Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Coffee County Chancery Court against the city of Manchester, Coffee County, the Manchester Public Building Authority and the now dissolved Coffee County Public Building Authority after his public requests for mediation were ignored. The lawsuit is asking for a total of $1.33 million in compensation.