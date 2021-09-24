The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution at the September meeting that calls for the state to sign off on a ticket tax that would charge $3 or $5 per festival ticket.
County Attorney Robert Huskey told the commission that the original motion should not be amended to include the recommendation to refer to the state.
“It’s one thing to add a sentence or something like that, but (this is) something that requires a bit more information.
Parliamentarian Joe Pedigo clarified that the motion on the floor should be postponed until Huskey could return with the opinion from the state.
The ticket tax came under criticism in a Budget and Finance Committee meeting when Bonnaroo representatives said that the county lacked the authority to levy the tax without state approval. The festival threatened litigation were the county to pass the tax.
In defending the ticket tax on the whole, Budget and Finance Chairman Bobby Bryan said that the county was within its rights to seek revenue from an event of this magnitude.
“Especially when we’re in the process of seeing the city of Manchester and Bonnaroo through the annexation process, also trying to take in excess of $1 million from county taxpayers,” he said.
“I see where this is very appropriate to be doing this,” Bryan said.
Bryan expanded on the topic during the September Rural Caucus meeting.
“The way I look at it like, Bonnaroo will pass this through to the people who buy the tickets. If somebody is buying a $400-plus ticket they’re paying a $5 tax. If it’s a $100 ticket, it’s $1. Nobody convinced me yet that someone is not going to attend Bonnaroo and buy a ticket if there is a $1 additional charge or $5 on a $400 ticket… That’s the way I see it,” Bryan said.
“Especially when they and the city of Manchester are attempting to take over $1 million. I use the word take, and I’m being nice. There’s a reason the state of Tennessee passes the hold harmless…because they didn’t want a city to steal revenue from a county. You build budgets assuming that revenue,” he said.
The motion to postpone passed 18 to 0.
Annex suit questioned in caucus
Members present at that Rural Caucus meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, rehashed the suit that was filed by the county concerning the annexation. Members stressed that the suit is not seeking the reversal of the annexation.
At one point in the discussion, the public was offered a peek into the some of the private executive sessions that government bodies can use limitedly to get information from their attorneys concerning litigation.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt said, “On May 18, my phone rang from Robert Huskey, a conference call with myself and Jim Fielding. I need to meet with you. Assuming he tells me because I’m in the district and Jim was Chairman of Rural Caucus. I asked him when Jim and I got to his office, that I didn’t feel comfortable with this type of meeting. He said I’ll let the mayor know.
“At this point in time, (Huskey) didn’t think that it was appropriate what we were doing… filing about the annexation. He said that it was unethical for him to proceed and that it should be rescinded,” Hunt said.
Keele said that the suit actually filed asks the courts for the hold harmless money as broadly defined by the state, rather than asking for the reversal of the annexation.
“We are only working toward the recovery of the (lost) revenue,” Keele said. “