In response to a series of emails that were sent to the heads of a majority of county departments concerning record requests and inspection, two independent groups, including a division of the state comptroller’s office have questioned statements concerning public access to open records.
The email reads, “Just a reminder all County Records Requests must be handled through my office for authorization to release. It does not matter if it is for Inspection, or copies I (HR Director Heather Shelton) must authorize the request before any record is viewed or released.”
Deborah Fisher, Executive Director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government said, “The law does not require that all public records requests go through the public records coordinator, nor does it require or allow a custodian of a record (such as the mayor’s administrative assistant who might be the custodian of the minutes of public meetings) to deny a request for a record simply because you showed up in person and asked the custodian (such as the mayor’s administrative assistant) for the record.”
The emails Fisher refers to come after the Times’ made an effort to visually inspect documents related to a story on a Purchasing Committee policy change that was set to go into effect Nov. 1 that would seek to charge nonprofits occupying county-owned office space fees to offset the cost of electricity. The Times received information on Friday Oct. 22 that suggests that the electric bills for the Courthouse were much less that what the county proposed for just the Coffee County Historical Society’s usage of its first floor location.
The Times was turned away by multiple offices for various reasons when asking for the applicable bills and meeting minutes that contain details of the purchasing policy.
This denial could be in violation of the law. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Open Records Counsel told the Times, “If you’re only seeking to inspect public records, the request does not have to be made in writing and the request, whether for copies or only to inspect, may be made in person. If a request is made in person to a records custodian to inspect public records, the custodian would be obligated under the TPRA to promptly provide access to the public records in their custody, if practicable,” Lee Pope Open Records Counsel said.
Pope cautions, however, that “If it isn’t practicable for the custodian to promptly provide access to the records, they must, within 7 business days, make the records or information available, deny the request in writing with the basis for denial, or provide the reasonable time necessary to produce the records.”
He explained, “Typically, when a request is made directly to a records custodian, we do advise that the custodian make the public records request coordinator aware of the request, as most public records request coordinators for local governmental entities are responsible for coordinating the requests submitted to the local governmental entity.”
Pope clarified that many governmental entities direct citizens in their local public records policy to submit requests to the public records request coordinator, as that person is typically best suited to more expeditiously process public record requests submitted to a governmental entity.
“That said, however, Tenn. Code Ann. § 10-7-503(a)(2)(B) still provides that a records custodian shall promptly make public records available when practicable. Accordingly, a custodian of public records is still obligated to promptly provide access to public records even though a request hasn’t been formally submitted to the local public records request coordinator,” Pope said.
Dept. heads
told not to release
records directly
On Monday, Oct. 26 an email by county HR Director Heather Shelton to a collection of county department heads and copied to the Times says, “Just a reminder all County Records Requests must be handled through my office for authorization to release. It does not matter if it is for Inspection, or copies I must authorize the request before any record is viewed or released.”
Fisher, on the other hand, noted, “First, the law prohibits a government entity from requiring a written request to inspect a public record. So you don’t need to fill out the public records request form. I’m not sure if the HR director, Heather Shelton, is suggesting that. It seems that she is demanding that if you want to inspect any county records that you show up at her office and make the request, and maybe make it using a form.”
Following the publication of the related stories, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Shelton posted a lengthy response on the Manchester Times’ social media post of the story.
Her reply said that the Times’ attempt to visually inspect the document in person did not in fact amount to an official request and thus could not have been denied.
“Long story short,” she writes, “a record request was never officially submitted to the Records Custodian to be denied and records do not have to be immediately dispersed to a requestor nor inspected by a requestor.”
Fisher explained that in 2016, lawmakers passed a bill that required each governmental entity to have a “public records request coordinator” whose function is to route public records requests to custodians.
“However, state law does not state that every request must go through the public records coordinator, and in fact, the law still allows for the custodian to make the public records available promptly: ‘The custodian of a public record or the custodian's designee shall promptly make available for inspection any public record not specifically exempt from disclosure.’
Fisher added, “So the idea that you can be denied access to a public record simply because you asked the custodian of a record for the record instead of the public records request coordinator is plainly wrong and conflicts with the statute that says records should be made available promptly.
“The custodian is authorized by statute to release the records, and should release the record when that is the most prompt way of fulfilling the request,” Fisher said.
“I think you have been given the runaround. And the HR director is inflating her role. She is authorized by law to route requests, but she is not authorized by law to be the only person able to accept public records requests,” Fisher said.
State code 10-7-503(g) states that “every county and municipal governmental entity subject to this section shall establish a written public records policy properly adopted by the appropriate governing authority. The public records policy shall not impose requirements on those requesting records that are more burdensome than state law…”
County responds
Addressing multiple county offices being closed, Shelton writes, “County employees (sic) accrued time off is none of your concern. When you are a one employee office it will be closed when I am on accrued time off.”
She adds, “I do not now or never will work around the Manchester Times or their schedule.”
According to the County Personnel Manual, “The scheduling of vacation leave is subject to the approval of the department head.” Other than an inclement weather policy
A written request for inspection was submitted by the Times on Thursday, and Shelton replied promptly that the records would be made available Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.