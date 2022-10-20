Coffee County Board of Education approved distributing bonuses to teachers using funds from ESSER Covid relief funds.
The money, about $2.3 million, could not be used for salary increases, because when ESSER funds dry up, those increases would then fall to the school’s coffers to be maintained.
The 2022-23 budget includes a 5% raise for employees, Dr. Charles Lawson told the board at the Oct. meeting. Those increases show a $1.1 million pull from the fund balance, but that is a worst-case scenario.
If the school system takes $2.3 million and subtracts the $1.1 million, there will be a $1.2 million increase to the fund balance.
That $1.2 million split will provide full time employees a onetime $1,500 extra pay bonus and part time employees one for $750. The money will be paid out in December and in May only to those employees employed at the time when the check is issued.
This bonus repeats what the school system did last year with bonuses.
The board unanimously approved the motion to amend the current budget to include the bonuses. That amendment must then go to the county for approval.
