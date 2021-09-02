The forward momentum that Heath Welfare and Recreation committee has made in working to reopen the Coffee County Animal Shelter has hit yet another unexpected snag with a letter by an advisory agency that may revert the authority of the hiring of a new director back into the hands of the County Mayor.
Mayor Gary Cordell relinquished his supervision of animal control after terminating the entire staff of two officers with the authority of a 1995 resolution by the County Commission that places the department under HWR.
Now Heather Duncan with CTAS, has found state code guidance that places the department head hires under the purview of the mayor, then must be confirmed by the entire commission.
The code as presented also restricts the commission from interviewing potential hires until a final recommendation has been made by the mayor.
Chair of HWR Ashley Kraft summarized the development by saying that HWR cannot choose the person to head animal control.
Tullahoma commissioners Jackie Duncan and Tildon Stubblefield expressed feeling that as part-time commissioners they did not have the resources to oversee the full-time duties of animal control.
“I’m not qualified to hire somebody,” Duncan said. “I’m part time myself I only get paid when I come to a meeting.”
Kraft then questioned if HWR has the authority to offer the new director position an increased salary under Budget and Finances’ guidance of shifting the already allotted budget to supplement the budgeted supervisor’s salary.
Commissioner Jeff Keele said that Cordell needs to work with HWR to resolve these problems.
“It’s his job,” Kraft added.
“I think (County Attorney) Robert Huskey should have researched this,” Keele said.
HWR has appeared before two lengthy Budget and Finance Committee meetings which yielded no vote on the matter.
“The problem …is it’s not really fair for us to do all this work (to meet Budget and Finance requests) …everything and they said, oh no, we’re not going to approve any money,” Kraft said.
Kraft intends to contact Human Resources Director Heather Shelton and mayor asking about salary and timeline for hiring an Animal Control director. “We can’t keep dragging it out for the sake of Manchester. We gotta have something,” she said.
At the time of the meeting, there are 10 or 11 county dogs at Coffee County Animal Shelter. Manchester’s Animal Control officer Craig Boyd said there is overflow from his side. “The city is growing, the room is going to be needed. Kind of overflowing right now,” Boyd told HWR.