featured top story
County teachers have on-campus vaccinations
-
- Updated
Coffee County Schools administered vaccines to all willing staff members at Coffee County Central High School on Feb. 25 and 26, the district announced Friday.
Coffee County Schools anticipates administering the second dose on March 25 and 26.
Director, Coffee County Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said, "The district appreciates the efforts of Tonya Garner (Coordinator of School Health), the school nurses throughout the district, Deana Crosslin, and the CNA students who have been instrumental in making this happen."
Lawson added that Coffee County Schools continues to adjust to the changing conditions surrounding COVID-19.
The district will return to in-person instruction five days each week. tentatively following spring break.
All students who are not virtual will report to school for five days each week starting April 5 through April 9.
Lawson notes that on Dec. 4, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) changed its guidance for schools.
"TDOH recommends that parents and school staff monitor students for symptoms of COVID, but taking temperatures of all students entering the building is no longer recommended. Coffee County Schools has continued this practice for three extra months after the TDOH changed the guidance," he said.
Starting Monday, March 1, Coffee County Schools will no longer take the temperature of all students who enter our schools. Though parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms.
"As always, school staff will be on hand to greet students upon arrival at the school and any student who appears unwell will be monitored by the school nurse. Coffee County Schools will continue to follow recommendations from the TDOH and CDC in order to protect our students and staff from COVID-19," Lawson said.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- County teachers have on-campus vaccinations
- Public hearing on Bonnaroo annex
- Manchester woman and unborn child killed in crash
- Time to reset your new year’s resolutions
- Forum abuzz with talk of object in Hillsboro skies
- CHS announces no spring semester exams
- Coffee County advances to finals
- Manchester City Schools develops cross-curriculum literacy approach
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchester woman and unborn child killed in crash
- Forum abuzz with talk of object in Hillsboro skies
- Franklin Co Sheriff Dept. seeks fugitive
- Public hearing on Bonnaroo annex
- Coffee County Sheriff's Department seeks trailers' owners
- Longtime dispatcher retires after 32 years
- Coffee County Communications Board names interim Director
- Judge Johnson announces plans to retire in May
- Woman missing could be in area
- Coffee County Communications Board terminates 911 Director
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5