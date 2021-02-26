Charles Lawson Director, Coffee County Schools
 Coffee County Schools administered vaccines to all willing staff members at Coffee County Central High School on Feb. 25 and 26, the district announced Friday.
 
Coffee County Schools anticipates administering the second dose on March 25 and 26.
 
Director, Coffee County Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said,  "The district appreciates the efforts of Tonya Garner (Coordinator of School Health), the school nurses throughout the district, Deana Crosslin, and the CNA students who have been instrumental in making this happen." 
 
Lawson added that Coffee County Schools continues to adjust to the changing conditions surrounding COVID-19.
 
The district will return to in-person instruction five days each week.  tentatively following spring break.
 
All students who are not virtual will report to school for five days each week starting April 5 through April 9.
 
Lawson notes that on Dec. 4, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) changed its guidance for schools.
 
"TDOH recommends that parents and school staff monitor students for symptoms of COVID, but taking temperatures of all students entering the building is no longer recommended. Coffee County Schools has continued this practice for three extra months after the TDOH changed the guidance," he said. 
 
Starting Monday, March 1, Coffee County Schools will no longer take the temperature of all students who enter our schools. Though parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms.
 
"As always, school staff will be on hand to greet students upon arrival at the school and any student who appears unwell will be monitored by the school nurse. Coffee County Schools will continue to follow recommendations from the TDOH and CDC in order to protect our students and staff from COVID-19," Lawson said.
 

