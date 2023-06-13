1 Coffee Sheriff Chad Partin.jpg
Robert W Stafford

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plans to increase the number of school resource officers at Coffee County Schools by adding three additional positions utilizing state funding.

One additional SRO will be added to both Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Middle School, while a third officer will now be at the KOSS Center alternative school to serve as a “rover,” filling in as needed across the district.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

City eyes “final phase” of sewer moratorium

City eyes “final phase” of sewer moratorium

The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.

City approves up to $39k for salary study

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved at the June 6 meeting a contract with Burris, Thompson and Associates for a salary study for $27,640 for professional services, plus allocated an additional $11,700 for optional services.

Bonnaroo Burger is the one true festival burger

Bonnaroo Burger is the one true festival burger

Renowned local restaurant Jiffy Burger has earned many accolades over its 58 years in business, yet possibly its most unique is that it is home to the only officially recognized Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival hamburger.

Local theater icon passes

Local theater icon passes

Local music teacher John Duran Wright, a man whose impact on local theater spans several decades, passed away June 5 in Nashville. He was 69 years old.

Recommended for you