The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee met Tuesday to hash out the decision making process for allocating the remaining ARP Covid relief funds.
The county is set to receive approximately $14.5 million, and has seen a total of $35 million in (overall) requests. The county has already committed to the $2.1 million Motorola Project that will reequip county first responders with new digital radios.
Chairman of the Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan said that when the committee offers its recommendations to the full commission it should offer some validation and reasons for those choices.
Bryan offered suggestions for ranking the request by 1) the number of residents impacted by the project 2) leveraging or return on the investment (how much money other agencies will match funds spent) 3) need or demand for the service and 4) the impact on the taxpayer currently and in the future (will this project need to be completed in the future with county budgeted money).
While approval of the allocations of the funds will fall to the full commission, and will likely lean heavily on the recommendations of Budget and Finance, Bryan did offer to the committee, several of his “pet” projects that standout as higher priority. Those include water utilities upgrades for West Warren and Hillsville utilities, a Ben Lomand broadband expansion and a capital investment for the Coffee County Health Department.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn sought clarification on utilities’ responsibilities that have revenue to fund expansion projects.
Commissioner Dwight Miller replied that it fell on the utility to fund expansion.
“The guidelines are all set up so that that happens and customers get served,” he said. “It might be a good thing, but I don’t think it is a requirement at all.”
Sebourn noted that the state and federal grants show a level of importance to the utilities.
“I understand that we have to keep our tax rates down, but doing these things with (ARP and) TDEC funds should help keep their rates down. At the end of the day, the taxpayers and the rate payers are the same people,” he said, opining that some projects could be a draw for the local economy.
Commissioner David Orrick reiterated that projects with TDEC matching funds should be a contributing factor.
The preliminary estimate for recommendations to be finalized is mid-May at the latest. According to the discussion, the county will be posting a request for proposal for engineer services to look over some of the project proposals.
“It’s not going to be magic answer for all this,” Bryan said. “It’s going to be weighing (options) and giving up some leveraging for something else. It’s putting a value on those.”
The centerpiece of the next Budget and Finance meeting agenda will be the Coffee County Schools 2022-23 budget on April 26 at 5 p.m. The May 3 meeting will cover ARP recommendations.