County to fill commissioner vacancy for District 3

Coffee County Commission is expected to fill the vacancy for District 3 Coffee County Commissioner at the March 9 meeting of the commission. The meeting is expected to be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
If you’re interested in serving as a commissioner, submit a short bio to the Coffee County mayor’s office, 1329 McArthur St., Suite 1, Manchester, TN 37355, on or before Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Coffee County residents from District 3 would be eligible for the position.
The seat was left empty after District 3 Commissioner Todd Crockett resigned.