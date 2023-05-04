County Trustee talks taxes with Rotary

Rotary article photo 01.jpg

Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni talks taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its regular meeting April 25 at The Mercantile in Manchester.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni shared fun facts about the collection and use of real and personal property taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its meeting Tuesday, April 25 at The Mercantile.

Officially responsible for the collection of real and personal property taxes in Coffee County, Marchesoni said “the trustee’s office is essentially the bank of the county.”

