Animal control.jpg

The Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee has given St. John Engineering of Manchester the go-ahead to work on an updated design for a new Coffee County Animal Control facility.

During its Wednesday, Jan 24 meeting, members of the committee viewed two options that had been previously designed by St. John Engineering for a proposed Animal Control facility, before deciding to create a third design option, incorporating exactly what the county would like to see in its new facility.

More Stories

Former Dotson Produce site to see new structure

The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.

Longtime Chair bids adieu, welcomes new Wastewater board

Longtime Chair bids adieu, welcomes new Wastewater board

 After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.

Recommended for you