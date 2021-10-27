Estimates supplied by the Coffee County Historical Society suggest that the fees proposed by a Purchasing Commission policy are about half of what the county is charged for the entire building.
According to information provided by CCHS Board Member David Welborn, the average monthly bill for meter 905192 that services the courthouse is $427.32. The Times as of press time is working to confirm these numbers.
According to Welborn, a former county commissioner who has recently represented the historical society before the Purchasing Commission, the usage numbers come from Duck River Electric Membership.
That data show the lowest monthly bill as November 2020 when the cost of electricity for the courthouse was $232.06, while the highest bill was January 2021 for $624.78. The provided 12 month total was $5,480.47.
A newly updated county policy concerning lease arrangements for nonprofits that use county office space charges fees based on TRANE estimates provided in an energy assessment for $1.11 per square foot. The Purchasing Commission approved fees for 45% of that figure. The fee for the historical society is $794 per month for the 1589 square feet of space that it occupies.
Working to Confirm
The Times values accuracy and seeks to confirm the figures to the information provided. When the Times sought to make visual inspection on Friday of the bills cited by Welborn at the county offices, the Budgeting Office was locked. A call was placed and the clerk referred the request to Mariana Edinger, who is out of the office until Oct. 26.
The Times also requested to inspect the minutes of the Purchasing Commission meetings during the timeframe when the policy was being discussed. The Purchasing office referred the Times to Roxanne Patton in the Mayor’s Office, who was also out of the office. A follow up phone call from the mayor’s office advised the Times that a formal records request to Human Resources Director Heather Shelton, who is the county public records request coordinator, would be needed to obtain the minutes. Shelton was also out of the office Friday.
These denials were multiple violations of the state open records law that says public records must be reasonably available immediately for in-person inspections.
“All state, county and municipal records shall, at all times during business hours, which for public hospitals shall be during the business hours of their administrative offices, be open for personal inspection by any citizen of this state, and those in charge of the records shall not refuse such right of inspection to any citizen, unless otherwise provided by state law,” the law reads.
As a private entity, DREMC has the right to not provide the information requested without permission from the name on the bill.
Available budgets can only show lump charges for utilities. This information cannot confirm Welborn’s numbers, but they do suggest that the fees are exaggerated.
Coffee County Manchester Public Library budgets $10,237 for all utilities, UT Agricultural Extension office lists $1,899 for utilities and the Industrial Development office utilities are listed as $1,184. The Sanitation management budgets $8,000 for the entire building for all its utilities.