Event serves as a fundraiser for CCCHS Competition Cheer Squad
Despite a constant rainfall, the annual CCCHS Cheer Cow Patty Drop fundraiser returned to Carden Jarrell Field Saturday, Jan. 7 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christy Clouse, Coffee County Central High School cheer coach, said the event serves as a fundraiser for the high school’s competition cheer squad.
“This is our third or fourth year,” she said. “This is a fundraiser to help send our competition squad to competitions, we have to pay entry fees and for choreography.”
Clouse said the competition squad is first scheduled to compete in Lebanon.
“We will see how that goes and the second one would be in Sevierville,” she said.
The cow for the event was supplied by Blake Teal, who brought his Dairy Shorthorn show cow to the field for the fundraiser.
Teal said his family will show their cows at different fairs throughout the state, as well as the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I enjoy the people that you meet and then I get to tell people about dairy and the experiences I have with dairy,” Teal said.
Those wishing to make a donation could specify a location on the football field where they believed the cow would drop “drop a patty.” The person who selected the proper location must then answer a question to win a percentage of the total money donated. The winner Saturday was Jason Fowler.
