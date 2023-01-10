2023 Cow Patty Drop fundraiser

Blake Teal leads his show cow Mindy onto Carden Jarrell Field Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Cow Patty Drop fundraiser.

 Nathan Havenner

Despite a constant rainfall, the annual CCCHS Cheer Cow Patty Drop fundraiser returned to Carden Jarrell Field Saturday, Jan. 7 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christy Clouse, Coffee County Central High School cheer coach, said the event serves as a fundraiser for the high school’s competition cheer squad.

