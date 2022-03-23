On April 9, a crafts show will be put on for the crafty, and those who love crafts. At the Coffee County Fairgrounds, Michael and Elaine Oliver of Oliver’s Wood and Fabric, will put on an incredible crafts show for children and adults alike.
The crafts show is themed as a heroes and villains event where guests are invited to dress up as their favorite vigilante or bad guy, and explore the unique crafts from booth to booth.
Elaine, Michael’s mother, started doing these craft shows with Michael after a long history of working with fabrics and textiles, and Michael’s father having a background in wood working. “There are always a of craft shows around. Mom has always done a lot of sewing and working with textiles, and dad did a lot of wood working. Once she retired from Waffle House, she started doing these craft shows and tagged me along to be a mule and carry everything,” Michael explained, diving into the history of how the two started doing their own shows.
The Oliver’s enjoyed the atmosphere and the experience of the shows and started noting what could make them better. This was how they eventually came up with the idea of starting their own crafts shows. They started in 2019 in the FOP building, and the startup was really small. The duo has now grown from 20 vendors to over 80.
The mother and son have a passion not just for crafts, but for the children as well. “We are going to have some giant foam lightsabers so the kids can beat each other with them,” laughed Michael starting to explain all the fun activities they have for kids. “We keep the scavenger hunts simple because we have people anywhere from 16 to 2 that participate. We want to keep it fun so the teenagers can have fun but we can’t make it too difficult so a 2 year old can do it.”
The Oliver’s have a wide variety of events at their craft shows for those of all ages to participate in. The costume contest has three varying age groups so that everyone can participate. For the contest you will have your photo taken at the photo-booth and then guests will vote on their favorites. There is also going to be a Batman inspired, “catch the villain” scavenger hunt where all participants will collect clues from the Riddler to try and catch the Joker. Along with these fun activities there will be raffle prizes, food, drinks, and a large array of crafts for purchase.
The Oliver’s encourage and invite everyone to be a part of this exciting event. April 9 is the date, and the festivities begin at 10am until closing at 5pm.