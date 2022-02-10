In the last days to enter partisan races for the 2022 election, the Coffee County School Board race will likely see vacant seats and unopposed tickets.
While seven people have picked up qualifying packets for the race, the way the County Commission has structured the seats, about half the candidates will have an uncontested races.
The hotly contested mega district will be the mega district 1 with Districts 1,3 and 4. Incumbent Gary Nester is office until 2024. That leaves two seats open with Sarah Bradley (R) and Gordon Mathews (I) challenging incumbents Freda Jones and Brett Henley both Independents.
For mega district 2, Larry Crabtree will stay in office until 2024 and Republicans Brent Parsley and Gary Cordell will likely fill the two open seats.
In mega district 3, Robert Gilley will remain in office until 2024 and Mike Ray (I) is the only one running, likely leaving one vacant seat.
In order to stagger terms the candidate in second place in mega district 2 and 3 will initially serve a two year term. After that all terms will be four years.
All qualifying petitions must be turned in by noon on Feb. 17.
The Coffee County Commission approved during the November meeting a resolution to adopt a plan of reapportionment for the Coffee County Board of Education creating three mega districts with three seats each.
The amended plan calls for mega district one to include Districts 1,3 and 4, mega district two includes 2,6 and 7 and mega district three includes districts 5,8 and 9.
The idea of one board member from each of the nine districts would have resulted in only four of the nine board members residing in rural Coffee County.
The resolution passed 16 to 3 with Commissioners Tim Stubblefield, Rosemary Crabtree and Lynn Sebourn voting no and Missy DeFord and Dwight Miller absent.